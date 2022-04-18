Today’s Top Stories: April 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 18, 2022.
jackpot was hit again – this time in Tennessee! One ticket matched all six numbers in the April 15 drawing to win the prize of $20 million ($11.9 million cash). Read more.
On Easter Sunday morning at 7:07 a.m., an individual entered the baggage claim level of Nashville International Airport with a firearm, threatening to harm themselves, Nashville International Airport reports via social media. Read more.
In 1819, five Nashville businessmen bought 90 acres of land that adjoined the western-most edge of the city of Franklin. Read more.
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Read more.
A new pizza joint has opened in Brentwood. Old School Pizza is located in the former Westshore Pizza location. Read more.