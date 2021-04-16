Today’s Top Stories: April 16, 2021

Andrea Hinds
gentry's farm
Here’s a look at the top stories for April 16, 2021.

Seventeen More WCS Students Achieve Perfect ACT Scores

Seventeen more Williamson County Schools high school students can add a perfect ACT composite score to their list of achievements, including a Renaissance High student for the first time in history. Read More.

Gentry Farm
2For the First Time, Gentry’s Farm Opens to the Public in the Spring

For many, visiting Gentry’s Farm in the fall is an annual tradition. Now, for the first time ever, Gentry’s will open to the public during the spring. Read More.

banana pudding festival
3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.

Puttshack
4High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue to Open in Nashville

Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee.Read More.

Early conceptual rendering of Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Construction on the approximately 2.8 million-square-foot facility will begin immediately, and it is scheduled to open in late 2023. Actual facility may not be constructed as shown.

5GM and LG Energy Solution Announce $2.3B Battery Cell Factory in Spring Hill

Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, today announced a more than $2.3 billion investment to build its second battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States. The facility will be located in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Read More.

