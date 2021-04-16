Today’s Top Stories: April 16, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 16, 2021.
117 More WCS Students Achieve Perfect ACT Scores
Seventeen more Williamson County Schools high school students can add a perfect ACT composite score to their list of achievements, including a Renaissance High student for the first time in history. Read More.
2For the First Time, Gentry’s Farm Opens to the Public in the Spring
For many, visiting Gentry’s Farm in the fall is an annual tradition. Now, for the first time ever, Gentry’s will open to the public during the spring. Read More.
3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.
4High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue to Open in Nashville
Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee.Read More.
5GM and LG Energy Solution Announce $2.3B Battery Cell Factory in Spring Hill
Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, today announced a more than $2.3 billion investment to build its second battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States. The facility will be located in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Read More.