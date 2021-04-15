Today’s Top Stories: April 15, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 15, 2021.
1High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue to Open in Nashville
Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee.Read More.
217 More WCS Students Achieve Perfect ACT Scores
Seventeen more Williamson County Schools high school students can add a perfect ACT composite score to their list of achievements, including a Renaissance High student for the first time in history. Read More.
3New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location
The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant. Read More.
4Hospitality Provider Announced for New Rock Quarry Venue
Centerplate, a Sodexo company and the leading hospitality partner to North America’s premier live entertainment venues, has been awarded the long-term contract to provide hospitality and food service at the newly named FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More.
5Timber Theft Cases Reported Across Tennessee
Rising timber prices and the value of individual species have enticed thieves to steal timber across Tennessee. Read More.