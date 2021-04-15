Today’s Top Stories: April 15, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Top Stories of the Day April 15

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 15, 2021.

Puttshack
photo from Puttshack

1High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue to Open in Nashville

Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee.Read More.

Seventeen More WCS Students Achieve Perfect ACT Scores

217 More WCS Students Achieve Perfect ACT Scores

Seventeen more Williamson County Schools high school students can add a perfect ACT composite score to their list of achievements, including a Renaissance High student for the first time in history. Read More.

Waldo Chicken 2
photo by Donna Vissman

3New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location

The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant. Read More.

First Bank Amphitheater
photo from First Bank Amphitheater

4Hospitality Provider Announced for New Rock Quarry Venue

Centerplate, a Sodexo company and the leading hospitality partner to North America’s premier live entertainment venues, has been awarded the long-term contract to provide hospitality and food service at the newly named FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More.

timber theft

5Timber Theft Cases Reported Across Tennessee

Rising timber prices and the value of individual species have enticed thieves to steal timber across Tennessee. Read More.

