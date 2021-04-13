Today’s Top Stories: April 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 13, 2021.
photo by Donna Vissman
1New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location
The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
2Canton Chinese Restaurant in Franklin Closes
Canton Chinese Restaurant, located at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More.
photo from EMF
3K-LOVE Parent Company Moving Headquarters to Nashville
Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, AccessMore podcasts and WTA Media – will establish over the next three years a new global headquarters in the Nashville region. Read More.
photo from Travis Tritt Facebook
4Travis Tritt to Perform at Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs
Travis Tritt is back out on the road and on April 23, you can catch the country crooner at Hop Springs in Murfreesboro. Read More.
5Williamson County Property Transfers
See where houses sold for March 29 to April 1, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.