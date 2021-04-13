Today’s Top Stories: April 13, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Top Stories of the Day April 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 13, 2021.

Waldo Chicken 2
photo by Donna Vissman

1New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location

The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant. Read More.

Canton Restaurant
photo by Donna Vissman

2Canton Chinese Restaurant in Franklin Closes

Canton Chinese Restaurant, located at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More.

EMF
photo from EMF

3K-LOVE Parent Company Moving Headquarters to Nashville

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, AccessMore podcasts and WTA Media – will establish over the next three years a new global headquarters in the Nashville region. Read More.

Travis Tritt
photo from Travis Tritt Facebook

4Travis Tritt to Perform at Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs

Travis Tritt is back out on the road and on April 23, you can catch the country crooner at Hop Springs in Murfreesboro. Read More.

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for March 29 to April 1, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

