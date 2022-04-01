Today’s Top Stories: April 1, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Mule Day

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 1, 2022.

1WEATHER:12 Inches of Snow In Forecast, High Near 80

Happy April Fools Day!!! No snow…Also, no 80 degree weather. Not a bad day, but perfect for shenanigators and pranksters. Read more.

2Franklin Surgeon Protects 100 Acres of Rural Land in College Grove With Conservation Easement

TennGreen Land Conservancy today has announced the donation of a conservation easement on more than 100 acres of rural land in College Grove, Tennessee, near the intersection of I-840 and I-65. Dr. Douglas C. York, a long-time surgeon in Franklin, Tennessee, placed the easement on the land to be perpetually protected from subdivision and development in Williamson County’s rural landscapes. Read more.

3WEATHER: Frost Advisory For Middle Tennessee

Cover plants, or at least water them well as a chance for a frost is in the forecast for Middle Tennessee overnight. Read more.

Mule Day, Columbia TN
Photo: The Official Mule Day, Columbia TN Facebook

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

5What’s New to Streaming in April 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this April 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here