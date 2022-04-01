Today’s Top Stories: April 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 1, 2022.
Happy April Fools Day!!! No snow…Also, no 80 degree weather. Not a bad day, but perfect for shenanigators and pranksters. Read more.
TennGreen Land Conservancy today has announced the donation of a conservation easement on more than 100 acres of rural land in College Grove, Tennessee, near the intersection of I-840 and I-65. Dr. Douglas C. York, a long-time surgeon in Franklin, Tennessee, placed the easement on the land to be perpetually protected from subdivision and development in Williamson County’s rural landscapes. Read more.
Cover plants, or at least water them well as a chance for a frost is in the forecast for Middle Tennessee overnight. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this April 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.