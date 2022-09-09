Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 9, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Photo courtesy of Hell's Kitchen/© 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 9, 2022.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Pumpkin
Stock photo from BeFunky

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County

Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Read more.

3‘Felony Lane Gang’ Operating Again in Murfreesboro


The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives warn that a “Felony Lane Gang” is operating in the area again. The notorious group of thieves break into cars and steal purses, wallets and other valuable items often left in plain sight. Read more.

4Centennial Takes Care of Business Against Antioch

The Cougars (3-1) beat Antioch (0-4) on the road in a stellar performance on both sides of the ball. Read more.

5Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

Photo courtesy of Hell's Kitchen/© 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Read more.

