Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 8, 2022.
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Read more.
This week for the Source Game of The Week, we are headed to Brentwood for a game that the whole state needs to be paying attention to and the number one game on our list of games to look forward to this season. Read more.
The City of Fairview will be hosting the second annual Bowie Park Craft Fair on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Read more.
There were 3,566 home closings reported for the month of August according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORSÒ. This figure is down 16 percent from the 4,288 closings reported for the same period last year. Read more.
On Thursday morning September 8, 2022, the Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Whispering Woods neighborhood. Read more.