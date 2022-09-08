Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 8, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Bowie Nature Park Craft Fair
photo by City of Fairview

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 8, 2022.

1Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

Photo courtesy of Hell's Kitchen/© 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Read more.

2Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Ravenwood Preview

This week for the Source Game of The Week, we are headed to Brentwood for a game that the whole state needs to be paying attention to and the number one game on our list of games to look forward to this season. Read more.

32nd Annual Bowie Park Craft Fair Coming October 8 in Fairview

Bowie Nature Park Craft Fair
photo by City of Fairview

The City of Fairview will be hosting the second annual Bowie Park Craft Fair on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Read more. 

4The Factory at Franklin Uncovers Artifacts During Renovation

There were 3,566 home closings reported for the month of August according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORSÒ. This figure is down 16 percent from the 4,288 closings reported for the same period last year. Read more.

5Spring Hill Fire Responds to Structure Fire in Whispering Woods Neighborhood

spring hill tennessee structure fire
Photos by Spring Hill Fire Department

On Thursday morning September 8, 2022, the Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Whispering Woods neighborhood. Read more.

