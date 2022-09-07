Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 7, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 7, 2022.

1The Factory at Franklin Uncovers Artifacts During Renovation

The Factory at Franklin
photos from The Factory/Donna Vissman

Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Read more.

2Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend

From left to right: Judge Phil Smith and Judge John Everett Williams

Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Read more.

3WCS Answers Questions About a Turning Point USA Event

rumor mill

The 2022-23 school year will begin with a half-day for students in first through twelfth grades on Friday, August 5. The first full day is Monday, August 8. Read more.

4Cash Reward Offered for ID of Franklin Fraud Suspects

reward for fraud suspects

Police in Franklin are trying to identify two suspects who attempted cashing fraudulent checks at a Carothers Parkway bank. Read more.

5Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage

 

The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. Read more.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

