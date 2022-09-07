Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 7, 2022.
Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Read more.
Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Read more.
The 2022-23 school year will begin with a half-day for students in first through twelfth grades on Friday, August 5. The first full day is Monday, August 8. Read more.
Police in Franklin are trying to identify two suspects who attempted cashing fraudulent checks at a Carothers Parkway bank. Read more.
The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. Read more.