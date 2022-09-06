Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 6, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Photo by WCS

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 6, 2022.

1The Factory at Franklin Uncovers Artifacts During Renovation

The Factory at Franklin
photos from The Factory/Donna Vissman

Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Read more.

2Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend

From left to right: Judge Phil Smith and Judge John Everett Williams

Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Read more.

3WCS 2022-23 School Bell Times, Late Start and Early Release

Photo by WCS

The 2022-23 school year will begin with a half-day for students in first through twelfth grades on Friday, August 5. The first full day is Monday, August 8. Read more.

4Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million

photo from Shutterstock

Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. Read more.

5Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members

The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. Read more.

