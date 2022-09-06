Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 6, 2022.
Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Read more.
Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Read more.
The 2022-23 school year will begin with a half-day for students in first through twelfth grades on Friday, August 5. The first full day is Monday, August 8. Read more.
Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. Read more.
The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. Read more.