Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 30, 2022.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will close 150 “low producing” stores, states a release. Read more.
The Spring Hill-based Major Nathaniel Cheairs Camp 2138 Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has once again brought legal action against Williamson County in an effort to block the county’s removal of the Confederate flag from the county seal. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 6-9, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday, September 28. Read more.