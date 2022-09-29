Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 29, 2022.
The Spring Hill-based Major Nathaniel Cheairs Camp 2138 Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has once again brought legal action against Williamson County in an effort to block the county’s removal of the Confederate flag from the county seal. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday, September 28. Read more.
3Architectural Digest Selects the 53 Prettiest College Campuses in America – See Which Local Colleges Make the List
Architectural Digest (AD) released its “53 Prettiest College Campuses in America” list. AD states those on the list “stun across the board” for places that are as beautiful as they are educational. Read more.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will close 150 “low producing” stores, states a release. So far, the company has only released the locations of 56 of the soon-to-be-closed locations and none of the announced closures are in Tennessee. Read more.
September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today. Read more.