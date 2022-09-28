Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 28, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories for September 28, 2022.

1Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2022. Read more.

2Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for September 6, 2022

Property Transfers in Nolensville

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for September 6-9, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Architectural Digest Selects the 53 Prettiest College Campuses in America – See Which Local Colleges Make the List

 

Architectural Digest (AD) released its “53 Prettiest College Campuses in America” list. AD states those on the list “stun across the board” for places that are as beautiful as they are educational. Read more.

4What We Know About Hurricane Ian

 

Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast. Here’s the latest. Read more.

5Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night on 8th Avenue South

As part of a continuing effort to improve safety on our roadways, Traffic Division officers, joined by extra-duty MNPD personnel working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint on September 30, 2022, late Friday night on 8th Avenue South, north of the Edgehill area. Read more.

