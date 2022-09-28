Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 28, 2022.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2022. Read more.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for September 6-9, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
3Architectural Digest Selects the 53 Prettiest College Campuses in America – See Which Local Colleges Make the List
Architectural Digest (AD) released its “53 Prettiest College Campuses in America” list. AD states those on the list “stun across the board” for places that are as beautiful as they are educational. Read more.
Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast. Here’s the latest. Read more.
As part of a continuing effort to improve safety on our roadways, Traffic Division officers, joined by extra-duty MNPD personnel working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint on September 30, 2022, late Friday night on 8th Avenue South, north of the Edgehill area. Read more.