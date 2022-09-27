Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 27, 2022.
HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this October 2022. Read more.
Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast. Here’s the latest. Read more.
PHOTOS: Day 2 of Pilgrimage Festival Featuring Marty Stuart, The Avett Brothers and Chris Stapleton
On day two of Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, the morning started with a light rain shower but it cleared by the time the African American Heritage Society Sunday Gospel Service began, a new feature added to the festival in 2017. Read more.
In Case You Missed it: Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd
Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna gave her first television interview after the death of Naomi Judd who died on April 30th. Read more.
The Nashville Predators organization has announced their single game ticket promotions and theme nights for the 41 home games during the 2022-23 season. Read more.