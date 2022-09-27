Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 27, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 27, 2022.

1Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this October 2022. Read more.

2What We Know About Hurricane Ian

 

Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast. Here’s the latest. Read more.

3PHOTOS: Day 2 of Pilgrimage Festival Featuring Marty Stuart, The Avett Brothers and Chris Stapleton

On day two of Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, the morning started with a light rain shower but it cleared by the time the African American Heritage Society Sunday Gospel Service began, a new feature added to the festival in 2017. Read more.

4In Case You Missed it: Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd

(Photo by Katie Kauss/Getty Images for CMT)

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna gave her first television interview after the death of Naomi Judd who died on April 30th. Read more.

5Nashville Predators Announce Single Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2022-23

The Nashville Predators organization has announced their single game ticket promotions and theme nights for the 41 home games during the 2022-23 season. Read more.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

