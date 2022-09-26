Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 26, 2022.
Precious Angels Children's Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee's oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.
See where houses and property sold for September 6-9, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty.
3PHOTOS: Day 2 of Pilgrimage Festival Featuring Marty Stuart, The Avett Brothers and Chris Stapleton
On day two of Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, the morning started with a light rain shower but it cleared by the time the African American Heritage Society Sunday Gospel Service began, a new feature added to the festival in 2017.
Jack in the Box, located at 3000 Mallory Drive in Franklin, has closed.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 26 – October 2, 2022.