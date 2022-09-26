Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 26, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Here’s a look at the top stories for September 26, 2022.

1One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers September 6

See where houses and property sold for September 6-9, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3PHOTOS: Day 2 of Pilgrimage Festival Featuring Marty Stuart, The Avett Brothers and Chris Stapleton

On day two of Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, the morning started with a light rain shower but it cleared by the time the African American Heritage Society Sunday Gospel Service began, a new feature added to the festival in 2017. Read more.

4Jack in the Box in Franklin Has Closed

Jack in the Box, located at 3000 Mallory Drive in Franklin, has closed. Read more.

56 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- September 26, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 26 – October 2, 2022. Read more.

