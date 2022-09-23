Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 23, 2022.
Jack in the Box, located at 3000 Mallory Drive in Franklin, has closed. Read more.
At 5:10 Thursday morning, Franklin Police responded to the Berry Farms neighborhood after an alert citizen reported seeing several people burglarizing vehicles. Before officers got on scene, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors there reported seeing the same. Read more.
Making the Pilgrimage will be a little easier this weekend now that Franklin Road is open going North and South bound. Read more.
A sign is up for a new store called Magnolia Soap Bath Co. inside the CoolSprings Galleria mall. Read more.
Detectives are working to identify a fraud suspect who cashed fraudulent checks at a Franklin bank. There is a cash reward for information on his identity. Read more.