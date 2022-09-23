Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 23, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 23, 2022.

1Jack in the Box in Franklin Has Closed

Jack in the Box
photo by Donna Vissman

Jack in the Box, located at 3000 Mallory Drive in Franklin, has closed. Read more.

2Armed Teen Auto Burglars in Stolen Car Captured in Franklin

At 5:10 Thursday morning, Franklin Police responded to the Berry Farms neighborhood after an alert citizen reported seeing several people burglarizing vehicles. Before officers got on scene, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors there reported seeing the same. Read more.

3Here’s the Pilgrimage Traffic Patterns for Franklin Road

Pilgrimage Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

Making the Pilgrimage will be a little easier this weekend now that Franklin Road is open going North and South bound. Read more.

4Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. to Open in Franklin

Magnolia Soap
photo by Donna Vissman

A sign is up for a new store called Magnolia Soap Bath Co. inside the CoolSprings Galleria mall. Read more.

5Cash Reward for Info on Franklin Fraudulent Check Suspect

check fraud

Detectives are working to identify a fraud suspect who cashed fraudulent checks at a Franklin bank. There is a cash reward for information on his identity. Read more.

