Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 22, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 22, 2022.

1Jack in the Box in Franklin Has Closed

Jack in the Box
photo by Donna Vissman

Jack in the Box, located at 3000 Mallory Drive in Franklin, has closed.

The fast food restaurant has boarded up all of the windows. There was no note on the door announcing its closure. Read more.

2Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee

C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory Screenshot

A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. Read more.

3ARRESTED: Cash Reward for ID of Winchester Antique Mall Theft Suspect

Marco John Filpovic
Marco John Filpovic

Franklin Police arrested 34-year-old Marco John Filpovic of Spring Hill, today after tips led to him being a possible suspect in the case. Read more.

4Over 30 lbs. of Crystal Meth Seized at Nashville BNA

More than 30 lbs of crystal methamphetamine was seized at Nashville BNA Airport on Tuesday morning, reports News Channel 5. Read more.

56 Reasons to Choose Online Therapy

alternatives-to-traditional-mental-health-resources

Online therapy has emerged as an important alternative to traditional and in-person therapy. Read more.

