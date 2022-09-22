Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 22, 2022.
Jack in the Box, located at 3000 Mallory Drive in Franklin, has closed.
The fast food restaurant has boarded up all of the windows. There was no note on the door announcing its closure. Read more.
A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. Read more.
Franklin Police arrested 34-year-old Marco John Filpovic of Spring Hill, today after tips led to him being a possible suspect in the case. Read more.
More than 30 lbs of crystal methamphetamine was seized at Nashville BNA Airport on Tuesday morning, reports News Channel 5. Read more.
Online therapy has emerged as an important alternative to traditional and in-person therapy. Read more.