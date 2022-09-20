Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 20, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 20, 2022.

1Man Airlifted After Falling 12 Feet from Roof of Ultium Battery Plant in Spring Hill

A man was airlifted after falling 12 feet from the roof of Ultium Battery Plant in Spring Hill, reports WKRN. Read more.

2Suspects Walk Out of Westhaven Kroger With Cart Full of Booze

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize these suspects who loaded shopping carts with booze and then walked out of the Westhaven Kroger without paying. Read more.

3Suspect Steals Yeti Coolers From Franklin Store

Franklin Police want to identify this guy. He’s wanted for stealing four Yeti brand coolers from Academy Sports. Read more.

4Coffee & Coconuts in Franklin to be Converted into Honest Coffee Roasters

Coffee & Coconuts, located at 4000 Hughes Crossing in Franklin’s Berry Farms community, is under new management. Honest Coffee Roasters, which opened a location at The Factory in Franklin in 2015, announced that the Berry Farms coffee shop will transition into Honest Coffee Roasters. Read more.

5Grace Christian Academy Students Named 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Semifinalists

Jeremy Walling (L) and Jonathan Walling (R)

Grace Christian Academy of Franklin, Tennessee proudly announced that two members of the Class of 2023, Jeremy Walling and Jonathan Walling, were named Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit® Scholarship Program. Read more.

