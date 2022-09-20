Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 20, 2022.
A man was airlifted after falling 12 feet from the roof of Ultium Battery Plant in Spring Hill, reports WKRN. Read more.
Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize these suspects who loaded shopping carts with booze and then walked out of the Westhaven Kroger without paying. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify this guy. He’s wanted for stealing four Yeti brand coolers from Academy Sports. Read more.
Coffee & Coconuts, located at 4000 Hughes Crossing in Franklin’s Berry Farms community, is under new management. Honest Coffee Roasters, which opened a location at The Factory in Franklin in 2015, announced that the Berry Farms coffee shop will transition into Honest Coffee Roasters. Read more.
Grace Christian Academy of Franklin, Tennessee proudly announced that two members of the Class of 2023, Jeremy Walling and Jonathan Walling, were named Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit® Scholarship Program. Read more.