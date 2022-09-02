Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 2, 2022

Maury County Fair
photo from Maury County Fair Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 2, 2022.

1Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million

photo from Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus has sold her home in Franklin, the one where she wed Liam Hemsworth. Read more.

2Holiday Lifetime Movie Filming in Brentwood This Week

Lifetime movie is filming in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood through Friday night. Read more.

3Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September

Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. Read more.

4How’s the Job Market in Nashville

Warren-Bradley

When you’ve been in the Nashville area as long as the real estate professionals at Warren Bradley Partners, it’s no surprise that Nashville has become one of the most popular “It” cities in the US. The only thing you wonder is why it’s taken the rest of the country so long to figure out how great our “big little town” is. Read more.

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Art Scene
Visitors enjoying the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Visit Franklin

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

