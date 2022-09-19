Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 19, 2022.
The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. Read more.
Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize the suspects in this video. They loaded shopping carts with booze and then walked out of the Westhaven Kroger without paying. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for August 29 through September 2, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved Pentagon Holdings’ proposed mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road. Read more.
The Franklin Band, seven-time state marching band champion and 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield Award, will host Sonic Boom! on Saturday, October 1, at Howard Gamble Stadium at Franklin High School (810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN). Read more.