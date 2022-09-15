Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 15, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 15, 2022.

1Dump Truck Driver Dies in Williamson County Crash on I-65

According to WSMV and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old James Baker of Nashville died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. Read more.

2Amy Ray of Indigo Girls Among Others to Perform in Downtown Franklin Ahead of Pilgrimage Festival

Puckett's
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant features live music almost daily in its downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy Visit Franklin.

Ahead of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, venues across Franklin and Leiper’s Fork will have special live music performances. Read more.

3Spring Hill Planning Commission Approves Mixed Use Development 

Pentagon Holdings
Renderings from Pentagon Holdings

The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved Pentagon Holdings’ proposed mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road. Read more.

4DICK’S Sporting Goods Opens Warehouse Sale Store in Franklin

Dick's Warehouse Sale
photo by Donna Vissman

Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin. Read more.

5The Factory at Franklin Releases Two Renderings of New Outdoor Spaces

The Factory at Franklin, owned and managed by Holladay Properties, released two new renderings today of the property’s exterior facing Franklin Road. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here