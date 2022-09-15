Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 15, 2022.
According to WSMV and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old James Baker of Nashville died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. Read more.
Ahead of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, venues across Franklin and Leiper’s Fork will have special live music performances. Read more.
The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved Pentagon Holdings’ proposed mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road. Read more.
Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin, owned and managed by Holladay Properties, released two new renderings today of the property’s exterior facing Franklin Road. Read more.