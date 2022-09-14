Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 14, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Miles Playground
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 14, 2022.

1Dump Truck Driver Dies in Williamson County Crash on I-65

According to WSMV and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old James Baker of Nashville died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. Read more.

2Former Elementary Principal & Teacher Served With Multiple Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Jonathan Ullrich
Ullrich on 9-9-22/photo from Brent Cooper District Attorney

On 9/9/22, former Longview Elementary School Principal Jonathan Ullrich, turned himself into the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, where he was served with indictments for three additional charges. Read more.

3Inclusive Brentwood Playground to Celebrate Grand Opening Later this Month

Miles Playground
photo by Donna Vissman

Everyone is invited to attend the celebration of the grand opening of the Miles Together Playground at the Granny White Park in Brentwood (610 Granny White Pike), named in honor of Miles Peck, who was born with Down syndrome. Read more.

4The Factory at Franklin Releases Two Renderings of New Outdoor Spaces

The Factory at Franklin, owned and managed by Holladay Properties, released two new renderings today of the property’s exterior facing Franklin Road. Read more.

5Preds Goalie Recognized as Top Player by NHL After Season Ending Injury

In April of 2022, Juuse Saros suffered an ankle injury that would make him miss a significant amount of time when the Predators needed him the most. Read more.

