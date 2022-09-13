Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 13, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-


Here’s a look at the top stories for September 13, 2022.

1Williamson County Schools Breaks Reward Schools Record

Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District, and a record-breaking 29 schools have been named Reward Schools in the 2021-22 Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) accountability report, as announced on Monday, September 12. Read more.

2Refresh Your Wardrobe with these Fall 2022 Trends

Crisp Autumn days are coming which means it is time to break out those cozy sweaters and boots, but a new season means new trends. Brentwood Place has clothing in all the newest styles for you to be Insta-ready this fall! Follow along on the predicted trends for Fall 2022. Read more.

3Peytonsville Road Between Buchanan Lane and Gosey Hill Road Closed Sept. 13-14

Peytonsville Road between Buchanan Lane and Gosey Hill Road CLOSED today and tomorrow from 8:30 am-2:30 pm for a pipe installation. More Traffic news here! Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers August 22

See where houses and property sold for August 22-26, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

5California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia

Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

