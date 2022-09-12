Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 12, 2022.
See where houses and property sold for August 22-26, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
The 2022-23 school year will begin with a half-day for students in first through twelfth grades on Friday, August 5. The first full day is Monday, August 8. Read more.
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30am CT at the Americana Music Triangle Experience stage. Read more.
Buffkin / Baker, a partner-led executive search firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Marcia Rice as principal, where she will be responsible for creating value in the firm’s health care practice. Rice will support the health care delivery vertical of the firm’s health care practice, serving health systems, AAMC institutions, not-for-profit and for-profit hospital and medical groups with physician executive and health care executive searches. Read more.
Late Start Days will continue for middle and high school students during the 2022-23 school year. New to elementary schools, however, are Early Release Days. Read more.