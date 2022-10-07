Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 7, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Crumbl Cookies
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 7, 2022.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Tennessee Apple All Things Fall Festival
photo from Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Disney to Bring its First Immersive Experience to Nashville

photo courtesy of Disney

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it will team with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to develop Disney Animation Immersive Experience. Read more.

3Crumbl Cookies Spring Hill Location is Hiring

Crumbl Cookies
photo by Donna Vissman

Crumbl Cookies in Spring Hill is hiring. The craveable cookie store will be adding staff. Jobs are posted for a baker position. Read more.

4Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died

photo from The TMA Group
photo from The TMA Group

Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

5Cash Reward Offered for Franklin Shoe Shoplifter

shoe shoplifter

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about this suspect, who stole nine pairs of shoes and two purses from the Cool Springs DSW. She left in a white Nissan Altima. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here