Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 7, 2022.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it will team with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to develop Disney Animation Immersive Experience. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies in Spring Hill is hiring. The craveable cookie store will be adding staff. Jobs are posted for a baker position. Read more.
Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about this suspect, who stole nine pairs of shoes and two purses from the Cool Springs DSW. She left in a white Nissan Altima. Read more.