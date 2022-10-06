Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 6, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Crumbl Cookie
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 6, 2022.

1The Grilled Cheeserie Closes in Downtown Franklin

The Grilled Cheeserie
photo by Donna Vissman

Located at 334 Main Street, the restaurant opened back in June 2019. Today, there’s a sign placed on the door saying, “We’ll Miss You Franklin! But don’t worry, the truck will still be around serving up cheesy goodness.” Read more.

2Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 8

This weekend there are some great matchups in the Middle Tennessee area for high school football. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: October 6, 2022

Crumbl Cookie
photo by Donna Vissman

Crumbl Cookie’s Brentwood store just moved to a new location at Brentwood Place facing Franklin Road. In keeping with pumpkin season, we recommend the pumpkin roll cookie- so good! Read more.

4Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died

photo from The TMA Group
photo from The TMA Group

Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

5Giving Machines at CoolSprings Galleria Will Offer Shoppers an Opportunity to Give Back This Holiday Season

Giving Machines
photo from Giving Machines

Christmas shoppers at CoolSprings Galleria will have an opportunity to embrace the joy of giving while making the season a little brighter for people who are struggling to meet their most basic needs. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here