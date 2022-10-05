Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 5, 2022.
Located at 334 Main Street, the restaurant opened back in June 2019. Today, there’s a sign placed on the door saying, “We’ll Miss You Franklin! But don’t worry, the truck will still be around serving up cheesy goodness.” Read more.
The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 16, 26, 37, 40 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 6 – so the big prize rolls to an estimated $380 million ($198.4 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, October 4. Read more.
The Marcy Jo’s Muletown location in downtown Columbia announced it has closed. Marcy Jo’s Muletown was located at 105 East 6th Street, Columbia. Read more.
Middle Tennessee high school football week eight is here, and we have all the complete schedule right here. Read more.
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. Read more.