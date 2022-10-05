Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 5, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 5, 2022.

1The Grilled Cheeserie Closes in Downtown Franklin

The Grilled Cheeserie
photo by Donna Vissman

Located at 334 Main Street, the restaurant opened back in June 2019. Today, there’s a sign placed on the door saying, “We’ll Miss You Franklin! But don’t worry, the truck will still be around serving up cheesy goodness.” Read more.

2Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $380 Million for October 4th Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 16, 26, 37, 40 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 6 – so the big prize rolls to an estimated $380 million ($198.4 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, October 4. Read more.

3Marcy Jo’s Muletown in Columbia Closes

photo by Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

The Marcy Jo’s Muletown location in downtown Columbia announced it has closed. Marcy Jo’s Muletown was located at 105 East 6th Street, Columbia. Read more.

4Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8

Middle Tennessee high school football week eight is here, and we have all the complete schedule right here. Read more.

5Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

