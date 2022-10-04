Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 4, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
photo by TANNER GALLAGHER

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 4, 2022.

1Crumbl Cookies’ New Brentwood Location is Now Open

Crumbl Cookies
photo by Donna Vissman

The Crumbl Cookies Brentwood store has moved to its new location and is officially open. Read more.

2Ed Sheeran Announces ‘The Mathematics Tour’ With a Stop in Nashville

photo from Nissan Stadium

Ed Sheeran announced a North American tour on social media with math symbols of +-= ÷ x called “The Mathematics Tour.”

It’s his first North American tour since 2018. The tour will stop in Nashville on July 22nd with special guests, Khalid and Cat Burns at Nissan Stadium. Read more.

3Country Artist Hardy Recovering From Injuries After Tour Bus Accident

photo by TANNER GALLAGHER

Country artist, Hardy shared on social media that he, along with three others, were involved in a tour bus accident over the weekend. The country artist was returning from a show in Bristol when the accident occurred. Read more.

4I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded contracts for two projects identified in its Enhanced Maintenance Plan extending the life of the roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. Read more.

5What’s New to Streaming in October 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

