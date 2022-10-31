Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 31, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories on October 31, 2022.
See where houses and property sold for October 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Go Hog Wild at Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival on November 3 at the Loveless Barn to celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. Local restaurants will compete with samples of their best bacon dishes. Read more.
Nothing scary about this forecast! After some showers this morning. Comfortable temps for costume-wearing and cloudy skies for trick or treating! Read more.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Read more.