Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 31, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories on October 31, 2022.

1Williamson County Property Transfers October 10

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for October 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

2Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival to Bring Together Hearty Food & Distilled Spirits

Go Hog Wild at Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival on November 3 at the Loveless Barn to celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. Local restaurants will compete with samples of their best bacon dishes. Read more.

3Halloween Weather 2022 – Perfect Night to Trick or Treat

Nothing scary about this forecast! After some showers this morning. Comfortable temps for costume-wearing and cloudy skies for trick or treating! Read more.

46 Live Shows to Check out this Week – October 31, 2022

Photo by Katie Kauss/Getty Images for CMT)

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.

5Photo of the Day: October 31, 2022

Fall Leaves
photo by Debbie Karnes

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here