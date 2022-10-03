Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 3, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 3, 2022.

1$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Spring Hill

Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers September 12

property transfers real estate

 

See where houses and property sold for September 12-16, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3What’s New to Streaming in October 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.

4Tamale Trail: A One-of-a- Kind Culinary & Historical Trail in Mississippi

Mississippi may be better known for its Delta catfish and beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, but there’s a trail that dissects the Magnolia State, and just by traveling it, tells a tale of the history and the connection of two distinct cultures that came together in delicious fashion. Read more.

5New Axe Throwing Spot to Open in Spring Hill

Faxons Hatchet House
photo from Faxons Hatchet House

The axe throwing bar trend is headed to Spring Hill. Read more.

