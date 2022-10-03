Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 3, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 3, 2022.
Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for September 12-16, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.
Mississippi may be better known for its Delta catfish and beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, but there’s a trail that dissects the Magnolia State, and just by traveling it, tells a tale of the history and the connection of two distinct cultures that came together in delicious fashion. Read more.
The axe throwing bar trend is headed to Spring Hill. Read more.