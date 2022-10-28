Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 28, 2022.
The annual festival in downtown Franklin will take place this weekend, drawings tens of thousands of visitors to the area. PumpkinFest takes place on Saturday, October 29th, from 10 am until 6 pm. Read more.
A 21-count indictment, unsealed today, charges the former owner and the former Chief Financial Officer of Auto Masters with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and other charges related to a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud financial institutions, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Read more.
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.