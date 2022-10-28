Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 28, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 28, 2022.

1Are You Ready for PumpkinFest This Weekend? 5 Things to Know to Have an Awesome Time

PumpkinFest 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

The annual festival in downtown Franklin will take place this weekend, drawings tens of thousands of visitors to the area. PumpkinFest takes place on Saturday, October 29th, from 10 am until 6 pm. Read more.

2Former Owner and CFO Of Auto Masters Indicted In Multi-Million Dollar Bank Fraud Scheme

A 21-count indictment, unsealed today, charges the former owner and the former Chief Financial Officer of Auto Masters with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and other charges related to a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud financial institutions, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

3Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville

 

Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Read more.

4A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

photo from Enchant

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Read more.

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Brentwood Beer and Wine Festival
photo from Brentwood Beer Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

