Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 27, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 27, 2022.

1A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

photo from Enchant

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Read more.

2Fairview Man Charged With Criminal Homicide After Beating Man to Death and Stuffing Body in Freezer

A Fairview family is in jail after police say they played a role in the death of a man beaten to death and then stuffed into a freezer according to a story by WSMV. Read more.

3Five WCS Educators Recognized by CMA Foundation

CMA Foundation
Photo from WCS

Five Willamson County Schools educators are being recognized by the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation for their dedication toward music education. Read more.

4New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location

photo courtesy of Blind Barber

SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. Read more.

5Where to Park at PumpkinFest 2022

photo by Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

 

If you are headed to PumpkinFest this weekend, here is what you need to know about parking. Read more.

