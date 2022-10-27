Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 27, 2022.
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Read more.
2Fairview Man Charged With Criminal Homicide After Beating Man to Death and Stuffing Body in Freezer
A Fairview family is in jail after police say they played a role in the death of a man beaten to death and then stuffed into a freezer according to a story by WSMV. Read more.
Five Willamson County Schools educators are being recognized by the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation for their dedication toward music education. Read more.
SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. Read more.
If you are headed to PumpkinFest this weekend, here is what you need to know about parking. Read more.