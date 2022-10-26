Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 26, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 26, 2022.

1Where to Park at PumpkinFest 2022

photo by Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

 

With so many attendees headed to PumpkinFest, the question is where to park. Read more.

2Fairview Man Charged With Criminal Homicide After Beating Man to Death and Stuffing Body in Freezer

 

A Fairview family is in jail after police say they played a role in the death of a man beaten to death and then stuffed into a freezer according to a story by WSMV. Read more.

3Two WCS Students Ace the ACT

Two more WCS high school students have achieved the sought-after goal of earning a perfect score on their ACT exams. Read more.

4Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 3

house for sale with added sign

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 3-7, 2022. Read more.

5The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin Will Undergo a Transformation

photo courtesy of The Factory at Franklin

Just as the trees of Franklin are donning their warm autumn hues, the city’s tallest landmark – The Factory at Franklin water tower – is turning from green to red. Read more.

