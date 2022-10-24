Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 24, 2022.
Just as the trees of Franklin are donning their warm autumn hues, the city’s tallest landmark – The Factory at Franklin water tower – is transforming. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for October 3-7, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 24 -30, 2022. Read more.
Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges according to WSMV and Metro Police. Read more.
5Don’t Miss the Watch Party for the Mario Lopez Holiday Movie That Was Filmed in Franklin & Columbia
In March of this year, Mario Lopez shared on social media that he was in Columbia filming a holiday movie. While at that time, we didn’t have many details or even the title of the movie, we now have more information. Read more.