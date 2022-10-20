Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 20, 2022.
The pilot involved in the fatal plane crash in Brentwood on Tuesday has been identified. Read more.
According to Scholaroo’s Halloween Costume Index – a study that analyzes the most popular costumes from coast to coast – the most popular costume in the country this year is the cat costume. Read more.
Do you believe in ghosts? Franklin is rich in history with landmarks scattered across the area still standing as a reminder of that heritage. Read more.
FrankTown Festival of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights experience, will take place Friday, November 18 through Saturday, December 31, from 5-9 p.m. nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin. Read more.
The man and woman pictured here are wanted by Franklin Police in a pickpocketing case. Read more.