Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 20, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 20, 2022.

1Pilot Killed in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash Identified

The pilot involved in the fatal plane crash in Brentwood on Tuesday has been identified. Read more.

2What is the Most Popular Halloween Costume in Tennessee?

photo from Scholaroo

According to Scholaroo’s Halloween Costume Index – a study that analyzes the most popular costumes from coast to coast – the most popular costume in the country this year is the cat costume. Read more.

3Haunted Franklin: 3 Places That Will Give You Goosebumps

Lotz House
photo from Lotz House

Do you believe in ghosts? Franklin is rich in history with landmarks scattered across the area still standing as a reminder of that heritage. Read more.

4Franktown’s Holiday Drive-thru Light Experience is Set to Return Mid-November, Tickets on Sale Now

photo from Franktown Festival of Lights

FrankTown Festival of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights experience, will take place Friday, November 18 through Saturday, December 31, from 5-9 p.m. nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin. Read more.

5Two Suspects Pickpocket Senior Shopper in Franklin

pickpocket franklin

The man and woman pictured here are wanted by Franklin Police in a pickpocketing case. Read more.

