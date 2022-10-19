Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 19, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Stock Photo

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 19, 2022.

1Blake Shelton to Film New Game Show in Nashville at Ole Red

photo by Donna Vissman

A new USA Network game show called “Barmageddon” will be filmed in Nashville at Ole Red on Broadway. Read more.

2Pilot Killed in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash Identified

The pilot involved in the fatal plane crash in Brentwood Tennesee Tuesday, October 18, 2022 has been identified. Read more.

3Close to Home Favorites: 10 Sports Bars in Williamson County

Close to Home Favorites Sports Bars

No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Read more.

4Country Artists Luke Bryan, Randy Travis & Wynonna Hang with Post Malone After his Nashville Show

Post Malone made a stop on his tour at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night and it looks like he was making new friends. Read more.

5Fatal E.coli Outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms Responsible for Death of 2-Year-Old

Stock Photo of baby goat/not a Lucky Ladd Farms goat

An E.coli outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, TN is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old, reports News Channel 5. During the outbreak, a second child was hospitalized and several people fell ill. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here