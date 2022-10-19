Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 19, 2022.
A new USA Network game show called “Barmageddon” will be filmed in Nashville at Ole Red on Broadway. Read more.
The pilot involved in the fatal plane crash in Brentwood Tennesee Tuesday, October 18, 2022 has been identified. Read more.
No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Read more.
Post Malone made a stop on his tour at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night and it looks like he was making new friends. Read more.
An E.coli outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, TN is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old, reports News Channel 5. During the outbreak, a second child was hospitalized and several people fell ill. Read more.