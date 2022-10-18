Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 18, 2022.
A plane crashed in Brentwood today, claiming the life of one person. Read more.
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper’s Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. Read more.
In a social media post, they shared, “We’re doing a big refresh on the interior of the pub this next week! Fret not it will still be your friendly, fabulous, & homey local Irish pub! We’re refinishing the floors as we do every few years as well as some fresh coats of paint & a new look to the bar in order to expand our space for delicious drinks.” Read more.
Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season. Read more.
Nashville and Davidson County Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms for a new enclosed Titans stadium. Read more.