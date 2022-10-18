Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 18, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 18, 2022.

1One Dead in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash

Photo by Brentwood Police Dept.

A plane crashed in Brentwood today, claiming the life of one person. Read more.

2Here’s a New Way to Explore Franklin and Leiper’s Fork Without Worrying About Parking

Franklin Hop
A Franklin Hop Trolly, operated by Gray Line Tennessee drives down Franklin’s iconic Main Street. Photo courtesy of VisitFranklin.com

A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper’s Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. Read more.

3McCreary’s Irish Pub in Downtown Franklin Temporarily Closed for Renovations

photo by Donna Vissman

In a social media post, they shared, “We’re doing a big refresh on the interior of the pub this next week! Fret not it will still be your friendly, fabulous, & homey local Irish pub! We’re refinishing the floors as we do every few years as well as some fresh coats of paint & a new look to the bar in order to expand our space for delicious drinks.” Read more.

43 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville

photo from Holston House/Rebecca Denton Photography

Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season. Read more.

5Full Details on New Titans Stadium Revealed

Nashville and Davidson County Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms for a new enclosed Titans stadium. Read more.

