Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 17, 2022.
Ayers Asset Management and Boyle Investment Company announced updates to their East Park development in Maryland Farms, including a new business-class hotel and added retail space as part of a multimillion-dollar effort to modernize the property. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for September 26-30, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Mark your calendars, gather a carload of friends and family and prepare to be amazed for the holiday light show, Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park (7211 Bowie Lake Rd, Fairview, TN 37062). Read more.
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more.
The Vols are back at Neyland Stadium next Saturday, as they host the UT Homecoming Game at noon against UT Martin. SEC Network will have the broadcast. Read more.