Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 17, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Vols vs Alabama
photo by Adam Brown

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 17, 2022.

1Eastpark Development in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms to Undergo Multimillion Dollar Modernization

Ayers Asset Management and Boyle Investment Company announced updates to their East Park development in Maryland Farms, including a new business-class hotel and added retail space as part of a multimillion-dollar effort to modernize the property. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers September 26

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for September 26-30, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Holiday Wonders Drive Thru Light Show Returns This Holiday Season at Fairview’s Bowie Park

2021 Holiday Wonders/Photo by Jessi Simon

Mark your calendars, gather a carload of friends and family and prepare to be amazed for the holiday light show, Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park (7211 Bowie Lake Rd, Fairview, TN 37062). Read more.

4Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022

photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more.

5PHOTOS: Vols Beat Alabama at Neyland Stadium

The Vols are back at Neyland Stadium next Saturday, as they host the UT Homecoming Game at noon against UT Martin. SEC Network will have the broadcast. Read more.

