Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 14, 2022.
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smyrna man on a charge of unlawful photography. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs, is once again expanding. Read more.
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Read more.
The woman was from Massachusetts and she was traveling along Old Natchez Trace when a tree fell on her vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report per FOX17. She died from her injuries. Read more.