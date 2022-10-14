Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 14, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 14, 2022.

1Smyrna Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smyrna man on a charge of unlawful photography. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Big Bleu Pickin Party

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3McEwen Northside Announces 300,000 Square Foot Addition

McEwen Northside
photo from McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs, is once again expanding. Read more.

4Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area

Acclaimed Mediterranean café to open four new locations around Music City, with Nolensville kicking off expansion this November

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Read more.

5Severe Storms Kill 22-Year-Old Woman in Williamson County

The woman was from Massachusetts and she was traveling along Old Natchez Trace when a tree fell on her vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report per FOX17. She died from her injuries. Read more.

