Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 12, 2022.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 19-23, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
You should enjoy most of your day. Strong storms are possible this evening through overnight we will monitor and let you know if there are changes throughout the day. Otherwise expect gusty winds and not everyone will see rain. Read more.
Middle Tennessee high school football week nine has arrived, and as the playoff push begins, we have the complete schedule right here. Read more.
The Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival brings together Nashville’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor an evening of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels at Nashville’s Loveless Barn, located at 8400 Hwy 100 in Nashville, on November 3. Read more.
Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN.
Around 100 guests of family and friends gathered as Lynn was buried on her ranch in Hurricane Mills. Read more.