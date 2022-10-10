Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 10, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 10, 2022.
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for September 19-23, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
New Hope Academy broke ground on a dining hall addition on October, 1. The building, which boasts 6,000 square feet, will be used for lunch service, music performances, the after-school program as well as special events like graduation, Saturday school, and devotions, among others. Read more.
Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville. Read more.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 10 – October 16, 2022. Read more.