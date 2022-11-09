Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 9, 2022

1Man Arrested for DUI After Hit and Run Crash in Busy Franklin Parking Lot

Pictured: Paul Pratt | Age: 32 | Thompson's Station, TN
A Thompson’s Station man is free on bond but facing multiple charges after striking a parked car and several curbs in a busy parking lot. Read more.

2Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 17

house stock
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 17-21, 2022. Read more.

3Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week Two

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are in round two, and we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action. Read more.

4Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet

The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Read more.

5Turkey Talk- How To Smoke A Turkey

This is by far my favorite way to cook a turkey. When done right, a smoked turkey is, to me, the most delectable thing during the holidays. Read more.

