Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 9, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 9, 2022.
A Thompson’s Station man is free on bond but facing multiple charges after striking a parked car and several curbs in a busy parking lot. Read more.
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 17-21, 2022. Read more.
The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are in round two, and we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action. Read more.
The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Read more.
This is by far my favorite way to cook a turkey. When done right, a smoked turkey is, to me, the most delectable thing during the holidays. Read more.