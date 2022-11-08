Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 8, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 8, 2022.

1Powerball Announces Winning Numbers After Monday’s Drawing Was Delayed

Powerball finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night’s drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols according to CNN. Read more.

2What You Need to Know About CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena

photo from CMA Awards

CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena. The show will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and will air live on ABC at 7 pm central. Read more.

3Woman Allegedly Posing as Rideshare Driver, Stealing Wallets in Nashville

Central Precinct detectives are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, who schemes to steal male victims’ wallets and uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Read more.

4Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 – Here’s What You Need to Know

Here’s what you need to know and resources on where to find information for your county. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: November 8, 2022

Natchez Trace Bridge
photo by Stacy Pearce

This photo of the Natchez Trace Bridge was submitted by Stacy Pearce. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

