Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 7, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stores for November 7, 2022.

1Franklin to Welcome Christmas With Tree Lighting Headlined by Christian Artist Matthew West

2021 Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting/Photo by Donna Vissman

The City of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 2nd, for the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, one of the best tree lighting events in Middle Tennessee! Read more.

2What’s Happening to the Vacant Prairie Life Fitness Building in Franklin?

Tesla
photo by Donna Vissman

Prairie Life Fitness closed its doors in 2019 after serving the community for 12 years. The building has been vacant since that time but soon a new tenant will open in the space. Read more.

3Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues

photo from Shutterstock

This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone. Read more.

4Don’t Miss These Holiday Events at Bridgestone Arena

Spend part of your holidays at Bridgestone Arena with these event. From hockey to concerts, there’s something to enjoy at Bridgestone from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. Read more.

5‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Comedians to Bring New Comedy Improv Tour to Nashville

photo from Belmont University

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? The tour will be coming to The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard on the Belmont University campus on April 1st at 7 pm. Read more.

