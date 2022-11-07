Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stores for November 7, 2022.
The City of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 2nd, for the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, one of the best tree lighting events in Middle Tennessee! Read more.
Prairie Life Fitness closed its doors in 2019 after serving the community for 12 years. The building has been vacant since that time but soon a new tenant will open in the space. Read more.
This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone. Read more.
Spend part of your holidays at Bridgestone Arena with these event. From hockey to concerts, there’s something to enjoy at Bridgestone from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. Read more.
The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? The tour will be coming to The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard on the Belmont University campus on April 1st at 7 pm. Read more.