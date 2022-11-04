Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 4, 2022.
Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
Prairie Life Fitness closed its doors in 2019 after serving the community for 12 years. The building has been vacant since that time but soon a new tenant will open in the space. Read more.
Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Read more.
Page High senior Bryson Boone now holds a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national award after his success at the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo in October. Read more.