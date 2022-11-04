Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 4, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 4, 2022.

1New Townhome Community in Franklin Offers Unique Concept

Simmons Ridge
photo from Simmons Ridge

Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Patina Home & Garden
photo from Patina Home & Garden

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

3What’s Happening to the Vacant Prairie Life Fitness Building in Franklin?

Tesla
photo by Donna Vissman

Prairie Life Fitness closed its doors in 2019 after serving the community for 12 years. The building has been vacant since that time but soon a new tenant will open in the space. Read more.

47 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022

photo by Donna Vissman

Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Read more.

5Page High FFA Member Places First in Nation

PHS Bryson Boone FFA 10-22

Page High senior Bryson Boone now holds a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national award after his success at the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo in October. Read more.

