Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 30, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Enchant Nashville
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 30, 2022.

1Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

ICE at Opryland
photo by Donna Vissman

 

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. Read more.

2Dolly Parton’s New Christmas Special Airs this Week

 

Dolly Parton stars in “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas,” a new modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special. Read more.

3Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for November 7, 2022

for sale

 

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 7-10, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Read more.

4Top Winter Activities in Nashville

Susan-Gregory

 

With Winter quickly approaching and the weather getting frosty and chilly, it’s the perfect time to explore all the jolly and memorable winter and holiday activities in Nashville and the surrounding areas. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: November 30, 2022

Enchant Nashville
photo by Donna Vissman

Photo of the day: Enchant Nashville is now open at First Horizon Park in Nashville. The winter wonderland will welcome visitors until the end of December. Read more.

