Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 30, 2022.
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. Read more.
Dolly Parton stars in “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas,” a new modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 7-10, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Read more.
With Winter quickly approaching and the weather getting frosty and chilly, it’s the perfect time to explore all the jolly and memorable winter and holiday activities in Nashville and the surrounding areas. Read more.
Photo of the day: Enchant Nashville is now open at First Horizon Park in Nashville. The winter wonderland will welcome visitors until the end of December. Read more.