Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 3, 2022

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 3, 2022.

1$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Franklin

And the Powerball ride goes on! As the game’s mighty jackpot continues to rise—now at an estimated $1.5 BILLION for Saturday, November 5, 2022 drawing—Tennessee Lottery players are having fun while helping generate funds for education programs in the state. Read more.

2New Hibachi Grill Restaurant to Open in Franklin

Takumi
photo by Donna Vissman

There’s a new hibachi grill restaurant under construction in Franklin. Read more.

3A Family Tradition Becomes a New Spring Hill Business

Sunday Night Dinner
photo courtesy of Sunday Night Dinner

A new business in Spring Hill has opened called Sunday Night Dinner. Read more.

4Mt. Juliet Police Officer Shoots and Kills Person During Traffic Stop

Last night, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, an individual who was a passenger in a car stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer resisted the officer, moved into the driver seat, and attempted to drive away. As the officer was attempting to control the individual, the individual drove away with the officer trapped in the car. Read more.

5Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Round 1 of the Playoffs

The first round of the 2022 TSSAA playoffs is this Friday. Middle Tennessee high school football programs start their journey toward the championship game. Read more.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.

