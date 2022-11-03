Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 3, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 3, 2022.
And the Powerball ride goes on! As the game’s mighty jackpot continues to rise—now at an estimated $1.5 BILLION for Saturday, November 5, 2022 drawing—Tennessee Lottery players are having fun while helping generate funds for education programs in the state. Read more.
There’s a new hibachi grill restaurant under construction in Franklin. Read more.
A new business in Spring Hill has opened called Sunday Night Dinner. Read more.
Last night, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, an individual who was a passenger in a car stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer resisted the officer, moved into the driver seat, and attempted to drive away. As the officer was attempting to control the individual, the individual drove away with the officer trapped in the car. Read more.
The first round of the 2022 TSSAA playoffs is this Friday. Middle Tennessee high school football programs start their journey toward the championship game. Read more.