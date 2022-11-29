Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 29, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 29, 2022.

1WEATHER ALERT: Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Evening

The latest on today’s potential storms. Read more.

2Missing Murfreesboro Woman’s Body Found in Trunk of Car in Michigan

Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. Read more.

3WCSO Investigates Human Remains Found this Weekend

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are working with forensic experts to determine the source of human skeletal remains that were found this past weekend. Read more.

4Nashville Detectives Work to Identify Male Suspect Involved With Robbing Downtown Victim

Central Precinct detectives are continuing efforts to identify the woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, scheming to steal money from male victims in order to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards. Read more.

5Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week

It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools. Read more.

