Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 29, 2022.
The latest on today’s potential storms. Read more.
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. Read more.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are working with forensic experts to determine the source of human skeletal remains that were found this past weekend. Read more.
Central Precinct detectives are continuing efforts to identify the woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, scheming to steal money from male victims in order to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards. Read more.
It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools. Read more.