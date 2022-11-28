Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 28, 2022.
Local students will be helping the Emmy nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for November 7-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.
The City of Franklin will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2 at 6 pm. Here are 5 things to know about the tree lighting event. Read more.
The third annual holiday tree lighting at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, at Magli Green, 187 Front Street, the lakefront park at Westhaven. Read more.