Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 28, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 28, 2022.

1Nashville Ballet Announces Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC

photo submitted by Nashville Ballet

Local students will be helping the Emmy nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers November 7

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 7-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

36 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 28, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.

45 Things to Know About Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

2021 Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting/Photo by Donna Vissman

 

The City of Franklin will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2 at 6 pm. Here are 5 things to know about the tree lighting event. Read more.

5Franklin’s Westhaven Neighborhood to Host Christmas Tree Lighting

Westhaven Tree Lighting
photo courtesy of Westhaven

The third annual holiday tree lighting at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, at Magli Green, 187 Front Street, the lakefront park at Westhaven. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here