Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 25, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 25, 2022.

1Columbia Teens Bring Home Top Prize in National Gingerbread House Competition

The nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ returned for the 30th year to The Omni Grove Park Inn after introducing new specialty awards, a new judge, increased prizes, and more. Read more.

2Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022. Read more.

3Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in and Near Williamson County

Photo from Country Cove Christmas Tree Fram
Photo from Country Cove Christmas Tree Fram

About 75% of all United States households displayed a Christmas tree last year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. Read more.

4Downtown Franklin Merchants Offering Discounts on ‘Small Business Saturday’

Main Street Franklin
A couple window shops as they walk down Main Street in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Visit Franklin.

The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) is encouraging shoppers to come to Franklin’s Main Street shopping district on Saturday, November 26th as a part of “Shop Small Saturday”, which was founded by American Express in 2010. Read more.

5Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds

If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Read more.

