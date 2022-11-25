Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 25, 2022.
The nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ returned for the 30th year to The Omni Grove Park Inn after introducing new specialty awards, a new judge, increased prizes, and more. Read more.
From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022. Read more.
About 75% of all United States households displayed a Christmas tree last year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. Read more.
The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) is encouraging shoppers to come to Franklin’s Main Street shopping district on Saturday, November 26th as a part of “Shop Small Saturday”, which was founded by American Express in 2010. Read more.
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Read more.