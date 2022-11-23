Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 23, 2022.
The owners of Franklin Gun Shop pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to obstruction of justice and making false entries regarding the disposition of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
The third annual holiday tree lighting at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, at Magli Green, 187 Front Street, the lakefront park at Westhaven. Read more.
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Read more.
Reality shows “Chrisley Knows Best” and its spin-off “Growing Up Chrisley” is canceled, reports Deadline, after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for bank and tax fraud. Read more.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 31 through November 4, 2022.