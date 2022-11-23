Today’s Top 5 Stories: November 23, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 23, 2022.

1Owners Of Franklin Gun Shop Plead Guilty To Federal Charges

The owners of Franklin Gun Shop pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to obstruction of justice and making false entries regarding the disposition of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

2Franklin’s Westhaven Neighborhood to Host Christmas Tree Lighting

Westhaven Tree Lighting
photo courtesy of Westhaven

The third annual holiday tree lighting at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, at Magli Green, 187 Front Street, the lakefront park at Westhaven. Read more.

3The Ultimate Holiday Event for the Whole Family – Enchant at Nashville’s First Horizon Park

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Read more.

4Chrisley Reality Shows Could be Canceled

photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Reality shows “Chrisley Knows Best” and its spin-off “Growing Up Chrisley” is canceled, reports Deadline, after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for bank and tax fraud. Read more.

5Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 31

house for sale with added sign

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 31 through November 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

